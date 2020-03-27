San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, March 27

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:35 a.m. on Friday.

• There have been 341 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of late Thursday afternoon. So far, there have been three deaths.

• Across California there have been 3,006 cases and 65 deaths as of 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

• All 170 California Department of Motor Vehicles field offices will temporarily close and staff is being placed on paid leave starting Friday due to health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

• Nine employees of a women’s detention facility in Santee are self-quarantining Friday after a nurse at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

• Jamul Casino will extend its coronavirus-related closure for another two weeks, after initially planning to reopen at the end of the month.

• The hospital ship USNS Mercy arrived at the Port of Los Angeles where its medical team will treat patients transferred from civilian hospitals.

