Share This Article:

Citing the ongoing pandemic and recent changes in the COVID-19 situation, Legoland California extended its temporary closure Friday until at least April 15.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The closure includes the main park, water park, Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Hotels.

“The health and safety of our guests and our staff remains our top priority and we’ll continue to follow the safety measures recommended within the federal, state and CDC guidelines,” park spokesman Jake Gonzales said in a statement.

Visitors with pre-existing reservations during the closure can cancel for a full a refund or reschedule without penalty or additional charge — excluding the month of July 2020, and Dec. 26 – Jan.3, 2021.

For more information, visit Legoland.com/covid-19/.

–City News Service

Legoland California Extends Closure Until April 15 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: