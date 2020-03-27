9 at Las Colinas Detention Center Quarantined After Nurse Tests Positive for Virus

Share This Article:

Nine employees of a women’s detention facility in Santee are self-quarantining Friday after a nurse at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

The nurse, who works at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, has been isolating at home since feeling ill on Sunday, according to Lt. Ricardo Lopez of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The nurse did not have any contact with inmates, but nine employees are self-quarantining at home “out of an abundance of caution,” Lopez said.

Thirty-one employees of the sheriff’s department have experienced flu-like symptoms and have self-quarantined during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Lopez.

Two others, aside from the nurse, have been tested for COVID-19. Those results are pending.

— City News Service

