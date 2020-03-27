Report: All 170 California DMV Offices to Close Beginning Friday Amid Pandemic

Share This Article:

All 170 California Department of Motor Vehicles field offices will temporarily close and staff is being placed on paid leave starting Friday due to health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a published report.

In a memo to employees, the department’s Field Operations Deputy Director Coleen Solomon wrote that the DMV is “taking steps to address employee health and safety concerns, including public contact and increasing social distancing between individuals,” according to the Los Angeles Times, which obtained a copy of the memo.

Staff will return to work on Wednesday after the offices are cleaned and disinfected, but they will remain closed to the public indefinitely, The Times reported.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday a one-year delay in the deadline for Americans to apply and receive a Real ID, a new driver’s license with a higher security standard. The new ID program has led to longer lines and difficulty scheduling appointments.

