District Attorney Concerned About Domestic Violence Amid Stay-at-Home Order

With many residents confined by stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office on Friday provided online resources for domestic violence victims, who may be at increased risk while self-quarantined.

The District Attorney’s Office has launched two websites aimed at both potential victims and abusers, with information in English and Spanish regarding free local services.

For potential victims or witnesses of domestic violence, the first site features a list of local domestic violence shelters, restraining order assistance, hotlines and an anonymous quiz created for determining one’s risk for domestic violence.

A second site provides “information on how to stop the cycle of abuse,” according to the District Attorney’s Office, including telltale signs of abusive behavior and hotlines to speak with domestic violence advocates and professionals.

The District Attorney’s Office also reminded residents that emergency restraining orders may still be obtained despite the San Diego Superior Court’s closure, and that shelters funded by the governor’s Office of Emergency Services are considered essential services and are still operating.

“We acknowledge the necessity of Gov. (Gavin) Newsom’s order, but want to be sure we provide a lifeline to those who may be at increased risk of violence at the hands of an intimate partner,” said District Attorney Summer Stephan.

“Additional stressors such as losing a job and kids at home due to school closures can be triggers for domestic violence. We want people who are seeing warning signs of abuse or who are being abused to know that we stand ready to help them and that they shouldn’t suffer in silence,” Stephan said.

Some red flags of abuse detailed by the District Attorney’s Office include:

Controlling and jealous behaviors

Threats to harm others, including children or pet

Destruction of property

Put-downs or telling others that nothing they do is right

Forced sex or rape

Withholding access to money or medical care

Shaming or embarrassing others

Threatening that if someone gets coronavirus symptoms, they will be kicked out

Forcing others to consume drugs or alcohol

Threatening to have someone deported

— City News Service

