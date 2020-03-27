Share This Article:

Oceanside City Councilman Christopher Rodriguez announced Friday he would give up the salary he earns in his council post to help local residents and businesses as they deal with the impact of COVID-19.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“In this time of great need and uncertainty for Oceanside residents, I have decided to forfeit my salary as an Oceanside city councilman and ask that the amount be directed to the programs the city is launching to help the businesses and residents affected by the current shutdown,” he said in a statement. “Cooperation and solidarity are demanded of us in this time of great crisis.”

Rodriguez, a former Marine, added that the city “will be acting to assist residents and local employers” and said he is “hopeful these programs will lessen the financial impact on our friends and neighbors.”

“We will get through this by following the advice of our public health officials to ensure we all remain safe and healthy, and each of us doing our part to keep our city moving forward,” said Rodriguez, a real estate agent and farmer.

Oceanside City Council members earn $2,832.75 a month, or $33,993 yearly.

— City News Service

Oceanside Councilman Donating Salary Amid COVID-19 Pandemic was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: