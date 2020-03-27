Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Docks at Port of Los Angeles in Virus Fight

Share This Article:

The hospital ship USNS Mercy sailed into the Port of Los Angeles on Friday to provide relief for civilian hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1,000-bed ship, which departed Naval Base San Diego on Monday, docked at a cruise ship terminal in the sprawling port.

“The men and women of the USNS Mercy and the United States Navy are honored to be here in Los Angeles supporting FEMA, the state of California, and the city in their

ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts,” said Rear Adm. John E. Gumbleton, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three.

Officials said there will be a gradual transfer of patients who do not have coronavirus to the ship as needed, allowing civilian hospitals to concentrate on critical coronavirus patients.

The Mercy is staffed by more than 800 Navy medical personnel and support staff, and 70-plus civil service mariners who operate and navigate the ship.

