MTS to Maintain Normal Transit Schedules, With Strict Cleaning Measures in Place

Transit officials said Friday they plan to continue running normal weekday and weekend service, despite coronavirus closures, through April 12.

“We want our riders to know they can depend on us right now,” said San Diego Metropolitan Transit System CEO Paul Jablonski.

“There have been a lot of changes in everyone’s lives lately. Transit service will stay the same at least through April 12 to afford our passengers needed transit in the safest environment possible.

To keep passengers and employees safe during the pandemic, MTS implemented strict sanitizing procedures on all vehicles and stations. They include:

providing every operator with hand sanitizer and gloves.

increasing the distance separating passengers from the bus operator to 6 feet.

moving the standee line 48 inches toward the rear of the bus.

doing security inspections on station platforms instead of aboard trolleys.

increasing daily cleanings on internal and external surfaces of trolleys and at major transit stops, and adding deep cleanings using bleach to disinfect surfaces.

posting personal hygiene rules on vehicles;

posting social distancing messaging on all electronic signage and at trolley stations;

adding hand-washing stations at all trolley stops.

– City News Service

