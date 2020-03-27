Jamul Casino to Extend COVID-19 Related Closure for Another Two Weeks

Jamul Casino will extend its coronavirus-related closure for another two weeks, after initially planning to reopen at the end of the month.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The casino is now slated to reopen April 12, following its closure last week in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The safety and well-being of their tribal members, guests, and team members of Jamul Casino are of the utmost importance to the tribe, and they have issued a declaration of emergency to respond to the crisis,” according to a statement released Thursday.
Jamul was one of several tribal casinos in San Diego County that announced it would close its doors to protect the public and employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Barona Resort & Casino, Golden Acorn Casino, Sycuan Casino Resort and Viejas Casino & Resort have also closed their doors to the public.
“The Tribes are united in this decision to close for the health and well-being of the community, their guests and approximately 9,000 employees,” a joint statement announcing the closures last week read. “Despite this closure, it is their hope that they can continue to provide emergency services for their respective communities.”
–City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: