Jamul Casino to Extend COVID-19 Related Closure for Another Two Weeks

Jamul Casino will extend its coronavirus-related closure for another two weeks, after initially planning to reopen at the end of the month.

The casino is now slated to reopen April 12, following its closure last week in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The safety and well-being of their tribal members, guests, and team members of Jamul Casino are of the utmost importance to the tribe, and they have issued a declaration of emergency to respond to the crisis,” according to a statement released Thursday.

Jamul was one of several tribal casinos in San Diego County that announced it would close its doors to protect the public and employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Barona Resort & Casino, Golden Acorn Casino, Sycuan Casino Resort and Viejas Casino & Resort have also closed their doors to the public.

“The Tribes are united in this decision to close for the health and well-being of the community, their guests and approximately 9,000 employees,” a joint statement announcing the closures last week read. “Despite this closure, it is their hope that they can continue to provide emergency services for their respective communities.”

–City News Service

