Scripps CEO Warns San Diego Could Follow New York Without Stronger Compliance

Scripps Health CEO Chris Van Gorder warned Friday that San Diego could face the same medical challenges as New York City if residents do not take social distancing orders seriously.

“I fear, based on watching what’s happening in New York, Louisiana, Northern California and Washington state, that it’s really only a matter of time before coronavirus cases spike significantly in San Diego,” Van Gorder said in a statement. “Given the severity of this pandemic and its threat to our community, we’ve got to do more.”

He said Scripps’ own projections show that its hospitals will overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in a matter of weeks if San Diegans don’t take stronger action.

By June Scripps expects up to 8,000 coronavirus patients competing for 1,200 beds at its three hospitals.

“People must take social distancing more seriously. The shelter-in-place mandate must be stricter,” he said. “I realize that may mean a more significant effect on our economy, but as a healthcare provider, my concern is about the health and well-being of my doctors, nurses and support staff.”

Van Gorder’s comments came as San Diego County health officials announced two more local coronavirus deaths, as well as the death of a San Diego resident in Riverside County and a passenger from the Princess Cruise who was quarantined at Miramar.

