Applications Open Late Friday for San Diego Small Business Relief Fund

San Diego small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the city’s Small Business Relief Fund starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

The $6.1 million fund provides grants and micro-loans ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to help local small businesses retain employees and stay afloat amid various federal, state and local public health orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the economic relief package last week, which has since increased from an initial $4 million announced by the city to $6.1 million.

The program is open to businesses that can show they have sustained economic hardship due to COVID-19, have a city business license and have been in operation for at least six months, Faulconer said in an announcement earlier this week.

Business with more than 100 employees, nonprofits and home-based businesses are among those ineligible for the fund.

Applications will be posted at 5 p.m. at https://www.sandiego.gov, according to city officials.

–City News Service

