Applications Open Late Friday for San Diego Small Business Relief Fund

Mayor Kevin Faulconer, finishing his final term, watched San Diego results at the U.S. Grant Hotel. Photo by Chris Stone
San Diego small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the city’s Small Business Relief Fund starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

The $6.1 million fund provides grants and micro-loans ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to help local small businesses retain employees and stay afloat amid various federal, state and local public health orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the economic relief package last week, which has since increased from an initial $4 million announced by the city to $6.1 million.

The program is open to businesses that can show they have sustained economic hardship due to COVID-19, have a city business license and have been in operation for at least six months, Faulconer said in an announcement earlier this week.

Business with more than 100 employees, nonprofits and home-based businesses are among those ineligible for the fund.

Applications will be posted at 5 p.m. at https://www.sandiego.gov, according to city officials.

–City News Service

