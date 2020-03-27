Mesa College Launches Fund to Support Students Hit Hard by Pandemic

Share This Article:

San Diego Mesa College Friday announced the launch of an emergency assistance fund for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials hope the Mesa College COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Students helps students in need and keeps them from dropping out of classes or college altogether.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly 50% of Mesa College students were food insecure. School officials estimate 20% are housing insecure or homeless.

All classes have transitioned online in order to prevent the virus’ spread, though computer and internet access are not readily available to all students, according to Mesa College President Pamela T. Luster.

“Raising these funds will increase our ability to provide our most vulnerable students with the support they need,” she said.

So far, donors have contributed $30,000 to establish the fund. All of the donations will aid students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mesa College.

– City News Service

