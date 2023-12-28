The Major League Soccer logo appears on a display at Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday. Courtesy MLS

Much of what we cover in the daily news business is troubling — tragic accidents, gruesome crime, dirty politics and civic disappointments. Sometimes lost amid the screaming headlines are the positive developments. Here are 10 from 2023 that San Diego can be proud of.

Big League Soccer — San Diego is getting a Major League Soccer team. The new club brings the Chargers saga full circle, with a global game that is increasingly popular in the United States more that making up for the loss of an old losing football team. There is a bittersweet aspect with the end of the San Diego Loyal, but there’s no denying that San Diego is back in the big leagues.

Women — In an historic first, women make up a majority on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, thanks to the election of Monica Montgomery Steppe. The power of diversity and different perspectives have never been more evident in our county.

UC San Diego — We all know UC San Diego has grown into an international research powerhouse, but the latest evidence is stunning. The school hosts the greatest number of “highly cited researchers” in the University of California system, and ranks seventh among universities worldwide.

Moon Mission — San Diego now figures prominently in the space program. The first U.S. manned mission to the moon since the 1970s is scheduled for next November. Thanks to a successful practice exercise in August, the crew of Artemis II is scheduled to land off the coast of San Diego for recovery by a warship from Naval Base San Diego.

Progress on Homelessness — The tragedy of homelessness on San Diego’s streets continues, but there has been significant progress. In May, Father Joe’s Villages announced plans to develop two downtown housing projects for the homeless. In July, a new ordinance banning camping when shelter beds are available went into effect, and in October the city opened a giant tent camping area on a little used parking lot. All positive steps.

Nonprofit Gift — In February the San Diego Foundation received $100 million — the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit — from the estate of local entrepreneur Jay Kahn. He loved classical music, and much of the money will go for music education.

Green City — News outlets are inundated daily with city rankings from a wide variety of authorities. One that ranked San Diego as the “greenest city” in the United States seemed right on. The ranking was based on clean energy and environmental policies. Honolulu was second, Portland third.

Capt. Royce Williams in front of a Panther jet. Courtesy San Diego GI Film Festival

Navy Cross — E. Royce Williams, 97, of Escondido, was awarded the Navy Cross in January for the longest aerial dogfight between a lone American fighter pilot and enemy combatants in history. Flying a Navy F-9F Panther jet in 1952, Williams was attacked by seven Soviet MiG-15s near the North Korean border. He shot down six and landed safely. The incident was not publicly reported at the time.

World Design — San Diego and Tijuana signed documents in May officially making the bi-national region the World Design Capital in 2024. The agreement kicks off a series of events celebrating significant economic, social, cultural, and environmental projects. Who knew we were so cool.

Local Media — San Diego emerged as a national hub independent online media — websites that offer comprehensive local news coverage while legacy newspapers are being sold to hedge funds and cutting staff. Times of San Diego was named the best local news site for the sixth year in October. It and websites like inewsource, Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Sun offer trustworthy local coverage without a frustrating paywall.

These are just a sampling of hopeful, prideful and important new developments in San Diego in 2023. Not all the news is bad.

Chris Jennewein is Editor & Publisher of Times of San Diego.