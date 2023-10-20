San Diego FC crest. Screenshot from 10News broadcast.

San Diego’s Major League Soccer expansion team, set to begin play in San Diego in 2025, was expected to unveil its crest and name Friday evening, but The Athletic got its hands on them in advance.

The team will be called San Diego Football Club, or San Diego FC for short and its colors are listed by The Athletic as “chrome and azul.”

The team planned to reveal its name and crest at a fan festival at Snapdragon Stadium Friday evening.

Doors for the festival are set to open at 6 p.m. with the announcement of the team’s name scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The team will begin play in 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium. Its ownership group is led by British-Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. The group also includes San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

The team is building a training facility and youth academy on 28 acres of Sycuan tribal land in El Cajon, land that houses part of the Pine Glen Golf Course and the Singing Hills Hotel. It will include a Right To Dream residential youth development academy, the first of its kind in the United States.

The 125,000-square-foot campus will include a 50,000-square-foot sports performance facility and the renovation of 10 existing hotel buildings that will be repurposed for student housing, the Right To Dream school, employee housing/offices and guest accommodations.

It will also include five full-sized soccer fields — three natural turf and two synthetic turf.