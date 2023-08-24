Loyal SC plays Sacramento at Torero Stadium in June. Photo credit: sdloyal.com

The San Diego Loyal SC announced Thursday that its current fourth season will be its last, citing the lack of a permanent stadium.

The United Soccer League said the decision was made to dissolve the franchise “after a viable near- and long-term stadium solution in the market did not materialize.”

The club has played to sold-out crowds at Torero Stadium on the University of San Diego campus, but Major League Soccer has lined up Snapdragon Stadium.

A message from San Diego Loyal SC Chairman, Andrew Vassiliadis. pic.twitter.com/9Xkf1mEijX — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) August 24, 2023

“Bottom line, no matter how well a team performs on the field, having the right stadium situation is essential for all professional sports teams,” said league Deputy CEO Justin Papadakis, adding that the Loyal needed “a place to call home for decades.”

Loyal Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis spoke directly to fans on social media Thursday, saying the team had been looking at “all viable options, up and down the coast” without success.

“In these last four years, we have set a new standard of what it means to be a professional soccer team in this city…and I’m proud of that,” said Vassiliadis. “This is really difficult.”

The team plans to finish the remaining 10 scheduled matches. Their next game is on the road on Saturday against Rio Grande Valley. The next scheduled home game is against Birmingham on Sunday, Sept. 3.