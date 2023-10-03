Times of San Diego award winners included (from left) JW August, Ken Stone, Chris Jennewein and Chris Stone.

Times of San Diego was named the region’s Best News Site for the seventh time as the San Diego Press Club celebrated its 50th anniversary Tuesday in Balboa Park.

Led by photographer Chris Stone of La Mesa, with 10 individual awards, contributors to the 9-year-old website claimed 25 awards, including 13 first-place plaques.

“I’m proud of the Times of San Diego team for once again producing the best news site in this city, serving 500,000 readers every month with timely and credible local news,” said Chris Jennewein, the site’s editor and publisher.

“And this year, special recognition is due Ken and Chris Stone, whose articles and photographs received a record number of awards. Their work truly makes Times of San Diego stand out.”

Del Mar resident Jennewein himself won three individual awards — two for editorials and one for his November 2022 voter guide. Press clubs in other states did the judging.

Mayor Todd Gloria hailed outdoing club executive director Terry Williams and proclaimed Oct. 3 as “San Diego Press Club Day” in San Diego. He also saluted the industry, saying: “The role of the media and of journalists has never been more crucial.”

To mark @sdpressclub 50th anniversary, during #jawards2023, @MayorToddGloria honored retiring exec director Terry Williams and declared Tuesday "San Diego Press Club Day" in @CityofSanDiego. pic.twitter.com/ORgOUb49Zr — Ken Stone (@KenStoneMedia) October 4, 2023

Hundreds of media and public-relations professionals, plus students collecting awards and scholarships, attended the annual Excellence in Journalism Awards amid Balboa Park’s international houses.

The club, led in 2022-2023 by San Diego City College journalism professor Nicole Vargas, is one of the largest in the nation. Over the years, it’s awarded $175,000 in grants and scholarships to local journalism students, the audience was told.

Kathryn Gray was introduced as new executive director, and special honors went to retired Union-Tribune columnist Diane Bell (Harold Keen Award for Outstanding Contribution in Journalism) and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s Georgeanne Irvine (Andy Mace Award for Outstanding Contribution in Public Relations).

Times of San Diego First-Place Awards

Second-Place Awards

Third-Place Awards

Honorable Mention Awards

Award winners are listed alphabetically here, and honors by category are listed here.