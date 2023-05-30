A rendering of the affordable housing planned for 17th and Commercial streets.

Father Joe’s Villages announced plans Tuesday to develop two midrise affordable housing projects with a total of more than 200 units in the East Village area of downtown San Diego.

The first community will be located at the intersection of 17th and Commercial streets, and the second at 16th Street and Island Avenue. Groundbreaking is planned for 2024 and completion in 2026.

“We envision a future where no one in our region is forced to live without a home, and these two new communities take us one step closer to that vision,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages.

The two developments are part of the Turning the Key initiative, which will ultimately provide 2,000 units of affordable housing to homeless individuals in San Diego.

Vargas was joined in the announcement by Mayor Todd Gloria and Councilmembers Sean Elo-Rivera and Stephen Whitburn.

Construction of the property on 17th and Commercial streets will be funded in part by a $4 million Community Development Block Grant awarded by the city in April.

Father Joe’s Villages has formed a new division led by Jodi Rothery, who supervised development of Benson Place and Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa, to develop affordable housing.