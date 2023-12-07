An aerial view of the UC San Diego campus. Photo courtesy of UCSD.

UC San Diego has the highest number of influential voices in the University of California system and ranks seventh among universities worldwide.

This is according to Clarivate’s 2023 Highly Cited Researchers (HCR) list, which includes 71 UCSD researchers in disciplines ranging from neuroscience to economics.

Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla called the listings “prestigious honors highlighting the broad impact and influence of UC San Diego in the global research community.”

“Our world-renowned faculty and researchers are advancing human knowledge, and their groundbreaking, multidisciplinary research addresses many of society’s most pressing challenges,” he said. “These scholarly achievements demonstrate that UC San Diego is a powerhouse public research institution and a proven leader in world-changing research.”

The UC system, which includes nine other campuses, is once again the global leader for influential researchers, including 317 faculty and scientists named among the top 1% in their respective fields.

UC San Diego was the only institution in the UC system in in the top 10 – though San Francisco came close. Three others were listed among the top 50 global institutions recognized by Clarivate:

UC San Francisco, No. 11 (58 researchers on the list)

UC Berkeley, No. 15 (52)

UCLA, No. 20 (45)

When Clarivate started the list in 2014, fewer than 30 UCSD scientists and faculty were included. This year’s ranking marks a gain from last year, when the campus ranked eighth on the list.

Fourteen researchers in the UC system were among highly cited researchers in multiple categories, including UC San Diego’s Rob Knight, director of the Center for Microbiome Innovation and a professor of pediatrics, bioengineering and computer science and engineering.

He received three designations and was among only 26 researchers in the world to be highly cited in three or more categories.

Two other faculty members distinguished themselves in multiple fields: Daniel McDonald, in microbiology, and biology and biochemistry, and William J. Sandborn, in clinical medicine, and pharmacology and toxicology. For the full list, click here.

The university spent a record $1.76 billion on research in fiscal 2023, up 6% from the previous year and 74% over the past decade.