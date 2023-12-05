Monica Montgomery Steppe is sworn in as a new member of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Image from livestream

With the swearing in Tuesday of newly elected Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, women represent a majority on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for the first time in history.

Montgomery Steppe, who won the special election to succeed Nathan Fletcher in November, was sworn in during a brief event at the County Administration Center before the 10 a.m. Board of Supervisors meeting.

The nation’s fifth most populous county is now governed by three women — Chair Nora Vargas, Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer and Montgomery Steppe — and two men — Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson.

Vargas praised the “historical moment for San Diego County” when Montgomery Steppe became the first Black woman to serve on the board.

“I’m so excited to work alongside someone with her unwavering commitment, compassion, and vision for the community,” Vargas said. “I can’t wait for the amazing work we will do together.”

Lawson-Remer also praised her new colleague, citing “a thoughtful approach to governing, significant experience, and deep ties to the San Diego community, making her unlike anyone who has ever represented the residents of District 4 on the Board of Supervisors.”

“The diversity and perspectives now on this board have never been stronger, and we will be a better government and county because of it,” Lawson-Remer said.

The board is officially nonpartisan, but Montgomery Steppe’s election restored a 3-2 Democratic majority.

On Monday, in her last official act as a city councilmember, Montgomery Steppe voted in favor of the re-election of Sean Elo-Rivera to serve a third term as council president.