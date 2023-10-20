The safe sleeping area on the O Lot near Balboa Park. Courtesy of the city

Mayor Todd Gloria on Friday opened a safe sleeping area for homeless individuals near Balboa Park that has capacity for 400 tents.

The site on a city parking lot near the Naval Medical Center can accommodate up to 800 people at two to a tent. Other amenities and services include meals, restrooms, showers, laundry, storage trailers, case management, basic needs assistance and resource referrals.

“Building on the success of our first safe sleeping site, the O Lot is an opportunity for many more people who’ve become homeless to work on getting back on their feet in a safe, sanitary environment,” said Gloria.

“I’m grateful to city staff for working around the clock to get the site ready to welcome people in off the streets and get them on a path to permanent housing,” he said.

It’s the city’s second safe sleeping site. The first is at an operations yard at 20th and B streets that supports 148 people in 122 tents.

“When I envisioned the safe sleeping initiative, I knew it would be impactful, and it has exceeded my expectations. The opening of this second location is evidence of this program’s success,” said City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn.

“Many unsheltered people are choosing to leave our sidewalks and stay instead at safe sleeping sites with security, bathrooms, showers, meals and connections to housing,” he said. “These sites play an important role in our effort to help people get off the streets and improve public health and safety for all San Diegans.”

Operation of the O Lot site will be broken into three sections. Two will be operated by Dreams for Change, which currently oversees the city’s other safe sleeping site. The third will be operated by the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

To prepare the site, city crews expanded and stabilized an access road for travel to and from O Lot. The road was widened to allow for delivery and emergency vehicles and will be used only for safe sleeping access.

To help with inclement weather conditions, the city purchased insulated tents, and city crews built 4-inch platforms to be placed underneath each tent.

The city is working to set up a free shuttle bus service for clients to transport them between a designated downtown location and the two safe sleeping program sites. This service aims to help individuals access other services, run errands or go to work or school.

People experiencing homelessness can be referred through the city’s Coordinated Street Outreach Program or through the San Diego Police Department. To qualify, individuals must be 18 years or older and sign an agreement to comply with site rules. Couples or partners may enter the site together. Domestic pets and personal belongings are welcome.