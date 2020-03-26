San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, March 26

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

• There have been 277 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of late Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 20 cases involving non-residents, primarily military personnel. So far, there have been two deaths.

• Across California there have been 2,535 cases and 53 deaths as of 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.

• The San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt will dock in Guam after nearly a dozen sailors tested positive for coronavirus.

• Coronavirus is now affecting all ages in San Diego County and appearing in almost every part of the county as cases and testing increase.

• The Hotel Del Coronado will temporarily suspend operations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the hospitality industry.

• Just as planting season blooms, San Diegans were hit with the latest bad media news: San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles magazine is closing after 41 years.

• Rancho Santa Fe resident John Cox, who challenged then Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2018 governor’s race, has tested positive for COVID-19.

• The San Diego City Attorney’s Office urged families with guns in the home to practice proper firearm safety while self-quarantining to keep the weapons out of the hands of children.

• Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla is reportedly making “steady progress” in a battle with coronavirus disease.

• San Diego Zoo Global announced the launch of an education program to keep parents, teachers and zoo fans connected to their favorite animals through free online content, entertainment and educational tools.

