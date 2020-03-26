San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles Magazine Closing — Latest Culture Casualty

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:Just as planting season blooms, San Diegans on Thursday were hit with the latest bad media news: San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles magazine is closing after 41 years.

In email and social media posts, the magazine said in a note posted by “SDHGL Staff”: “The April issue was our last. And, sadly we will no longer be continuing our website or social platforms.”

A message from the “team” — which redesigned the magazine in 2018 — thanked editors, art directors, writers, photographers and others for “for sticking with us, championing our efforts, contributing your talents and being part of the stories we so passionately told.”

On Facebook, retired attorney and law professor Helen Rowe Allen said: “SD our sky is falling down” and noted that her Mission Hills home was to be featured in the magazine later this year.

News of the shutdown came three days after San Diego Magazine announced it was letting staff go and closing after 72 years — but hoped to return after the coronavirus crisis abates.

The home and garden magazine’s website listed 10 staff members, led by editor Wendy Generes. It wasn’t immediately known what their status was. Requests for comment were not immediately returned.

Mark McKinnon — whose family also owns KUSI — is publisher of San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles, with McKinnon Publishing a sister company of McKinnon Broadcasting, which owns and operates the independent TV station. (The magazine was based in the same Kearny Mesa building.)

“It is within the world of television that Mark honed his talents and skills for a life in media,” said an online profile.

KUSI also promoted the magazine’s content, such as these pieces on “Good Morning, San Diego”:

Affordable finds for your home and close. San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles (@SDHomeGarden) Magazine editor Wendy Generes and Jenna Pilant from "Room Bloom" explain what you need to know. pic.twitter.com/nlyrdX19KS — KUSI Good Morning San Diego (@KUSI_GMSD) October 4, 2018

This story will be updated.

