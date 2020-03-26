USS Theodore Roosevelt to Dock in Guam After More Sailors Get Coronavirus

Share This Article:

The San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt will dock in Guam after nearly a dozen sailors tested positive for coronavirus, the Navy announced Thursday.

“We are in the process now of testing 100% of the crew of that ship,” said Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly during a briefing at the Pentagon. “But I also want to emphasize that the ship is operationally capable.”

Modly said none of the 5,000 members of the crew and air wing will be allowed to leave the pier area on Guam during the testing.

He said eight sailors who tested positive and were flown to Guam have “very mild symptoms” and are being quarantined rather than hospitalized. Media reports say as many as 23 sailors have tested positive.

The ship last docked in Da Nang, Vietnam, and has seen numerous personnel come and go by air.

The Navy has sent special medical teams to the Roosevelt and other deployed ships in the 7th Fleet to do batch testing for the virus.

Modly said there have been 133 COVID-19 cases in the Navy and 45 in the Marine Corps. The cases includ active duty personnel contractors, civilians and dependents.

