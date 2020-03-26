Coronavirus by the Numbers: Who’s Getting Sick in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Coronavirus is now affecting all ages in San Diego County and appearing in almost every part of the county as cases and testing increase.

The county Health and Human Services Agency provides detailed statistics, updated daily, in a table on its website that is publicly accessible.

Of the 297 positive cases through Wednesday afternoon, the ages range from infancy to 80 and above. The disease is as likely to affect the young as the old, as this breakdown by age shows:

Under 30 — 24%

— 24% 30 to 59 — 57%

— 57% 60 and older — 19%

So far 59 cases have required hospitalization, with 29 patients so serious as to be placed in intensive care units. Two deaths have occurred so far.

Those patients requiring hospitalization have generally been older:

Under 30 — 8%

— 8% 30 to 59 — 46%

— 46% 60 and older — 46%

More than half the cases are in San Diego, but every other city in the county except Imperial Beach has also reported cases, as have many unincorporated areas.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s Chief Health Officer, said that over 80% of those who get COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms and it’s safest for them to self-quarantine.

“In San Diego, we are at the beginning of our exposure,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.” The situation that we face in San Diego will get worse and continue to get worse before it gets better.”

