Share This Article:

State prison officials released an online patient testing tracker Thursday mapping COVID-19 cases among California’s incarcerated population, with three inmates tested so far at San Diego County’s lone prison, but no positive results at present.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The online tracker indicates that 167 inmates across the state have been tested as of Wednesday, with only one positive test at the Los Angeles County prison in Lancaster.

Three inmates at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility have been tested, according to the tracker, but none have tested positive so far. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation statement said the data would be updated several times per day.

The tracker can be viewed at https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

According to CDCR, 11 employees at six correctional facilities across the state have tested positive for COVID-19, none of whom are at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

— City News Service

CDCR Releases Prison Inmate COVID-19 Tracker, No Positive Cases in SD Prison was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: