San Diego Community Colleges Plan for Online Classes Through Summer

The San Diego Community College District announced it expects to continue with online classes through the summer.

The district, which transitioned 60,000 students to all online classes on March 23, includes San Diego City, Mesa and Miramar colleges, as well as San Diego Continuing Education.

SDCCD Chancellor Constance M. Carroll said the decision to continue online only classes through the rest of spring and summer will assist with academic planning efforts and is necessary at time of great uncertainty over when the COVID-19 public health crisis and social distancing directive will end.

She applauded district faculty and staff for a smooth transition to online instruction and remote operations after being given very short notice.

“It was a Herculean task to move more than 6,000 class sections to alternative modes of instruction,” she said. “But district faculty and staff understand what’s at stake for our students and for our community as we all collectively work to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

The district closed all campuses and facilities March 23 and instructed its 5,000 employees to begin working remotely. In addition, all district events have been canceled right up to commencement ceremonies in late May and early June. Carroll says the district’s colleges and continuing education are delaying decisions on graduation ceremonies as long as possible in the hope that the situation in San Diego County improves.

“While our campuses are closed, essential services such as counseling, tutoring and health services are being provided to students remotely,” Carroll said. “In addition, we are working to ensure some of our most vulnerable students are taken care of. This includes meeting their basic needs and ensuring they receive financial aid, even if they don’t have a permanent mailing address.”

This week, the district announced a fundraising effort to assist students who are in need of laptops, Wi-Fi access and other emergency resources. While hundreds of laptops have been provided to students, resources are limited. Online donations can be made securely at sdccd.edu/coronavirus/covid19-how-you-can-help.aspx.

