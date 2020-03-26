San Diego Zoo Launches Free Online Education Program Amid Pandemic

Share This Article:

San Diego Zoo Global announced the launch of an education program Thursday to keep parents, teachers and zoo fans connected to their favorite animals through free online content, entertainment and educational tools.

The #WereHereTogether program allows visitors to the site to check in on animals and receive daily updates from livestreaming wildlife cameras as coronavirus prevents in-person visits.

“During these uncertain times, our thoughts are with our community around the world who have always shown us tremendous love and support as we carry out our mission of saving the world’s species,” said Paul A. Baribault, president and CEO of San Diego Zoo Global. “With new challenges come new opportunities, and now more than ever, we want to share the joy of our stories direct from the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park with fans everywhere.”

The livestreaming cams allow viewers to witness wildlife explore, eat, swing and play throughout their day. The Butterfly Jungle Wildlife Cam will launch March 30 alongside existing channels.

In a single week, the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park have seen a 1,000% increase on average in online webcam viewership, with the Polar Bear Cam and Penguin Cam currently leading with the most visits.

In addition to the live cams, #WereHereTogether provides supplemental curriculum on wildlife, with content for students K-12, animal care professionals, educators, parents and fans.

Programs include K-5 Students, in which younger kids can jump into the world of wildlife with San Diego Zoo Kids video stories, hands-on activities and games, and links to live wildlife cams and information about how to help save species.

For middle and high school students, programs digging into conservation, and posts that cover subjects such as the happenings inside the pathology lab of Disease Investigations.

Go to SanDiegoZoo.org for more information.

–City News Service

