Quarterback Drew Brees Donates $5 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Relief

Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback with San Diego connections, on Thursday pledged $5 million for pandemic relief in Louisiana.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
Brees posted on Instagram that his donation will support multiple partners, including restaurants, a food bank and a healthcare system, with the goal of serving 10,000 meals a day.
“The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” he wrote.
The support will continue, he noted, “as long as it takes, to children on meal programs, seniors and families in need.”
He concluded: “Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.”
Concerns for Louisiana have grown – “New Orleans is on track to become a coronavirus epicenter,” reported NBC News. The state Department of Health said Thursday, according to NBC, that more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, while 83 people have died.
The state joined California this week in issuing stay-at-home orders in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
View this post on Instagram
Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time. After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.
– Staff reports
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: