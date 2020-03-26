Share This Article:

Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback with San Diego connections, on Thursday pledged $5 million for pandemic relief in Louisiana.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Brees posted on Instagram that his donation will support multiple partners, including restaurants, a food bank and a healthcare system, with the goal of serving 10,000 meals a day.

“The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” he wrote.

The support will continue, he noted, “as long as it takes, to children on meal programs, seniors and families in need.”

He concluded: “Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.”

Concerns for Louisiana have grown – “New Orleans is on track to become a coronavirus epicenter,” reported NBC News. The state Department of Health said Thursday, according to NBC, that more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, while 83 people have died.

The state joined California this week in issuing stay-at-home orders in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

– Staff reports

Quarterback Drew Brees Donates $5 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Relief was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: