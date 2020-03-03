Complete Election Results for March 3 Primary in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Here are results for major San Diego County races and ballot measures as reported by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Scroll through the table above for the latest San Diego County tally.

Democratic Nomination for President — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads with a plurality of votes in early statewide returns, with former former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg second and former Vice President Joe Biden third. With 1% of the vote counted, Sanders has 25.5% to Bloomberg’s 21.1% and Biden’s 17.4%.

50th Congressional District — Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar was at 38.0% in early returns, while former Rep. Darrell Issa had 34.0% and former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMario had 19.3%.

53rd Congressional District — With 19% of the vote counted, former Obama administration advisor Sara Jacobs had 29.6% and City Council President Georgette Gomez 17.6%. Chris Stoddard, the sole Republican in the race, was at 13.5%.

Board of Supervisors — In early returns, the top two candidates in District 1 are state Sen. Ben Hueso at 31.1% and Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos at 17.1%. In District 2, former state Sen. Joel Anderson is at 37.9% and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus at 34.2%. In District 3, incumbent Kristin Gaspar is at 47.4% followed by lawyer and economist Terra Lawson-Remer at 28.3% Escondido Councilmember Olga Diza at 24.1%.

State Legislature — With 19% of the vote counted, incumbent Sen. Toni Atkins and Assemblymembers Randy Voepel, Marie Waldron, Tasha Boerner Horvath, Shirley Weber and Lorena Gonzalez all appeared headed for the general election with over 50% of the vote in early returns. The one new face, City Councilman Chris Ward, is at 57.8% in his bid to succeed Todd Gloria in the 78th District. Incumbent Brian Maienschein, who switched from the Republican to Democratic parties, is ahead of Republican challenger June Cutter at 53.9% to 46.1% in the 77th District.

Mayor of San Diego — State Assemblyman Todd Gloria leads at 39.5%, with City Councilmembers Scott Sherman and Barbara Bry at 26.0% and 24.4%, respectively.

San Diego City Council — In District 1, community leader Joe LaCava and firefighter Aaron Brennan are the frontrunners at 25.9% and 17.4%. In District 3, it’s nonprofit leader Stephen Whitburn at 28.6% and community leader Toni Duran at 22.9%. In District 5, Deputy City Attorney Marni von Wilpert leads attorney and small business owner Joe Leventhal with 39.5% to 37.7%. In District 7, Deputy City Attorney Raoul Campillo leads restauranteur Noli Zosa by 35.1% to 30%. And finally, in District 9, Georgette Gómez’ former policy advisor Kevin Barrios is leading community college trustee Sean Elo by 29.6% to 21.6%,

Local Ballot Measures — Measure A, which would require voters to approve most large housing developments in rural areas, has a slight lead at 51.1% in early returns. Measure B, which approves one of the housing projects that Measure A would target, is failing at 57.7% against. Measure C, which would tax tourists to expand the convention center and provide services for the homeless, is ahead 63.5%, but not over the two-thirds threshold. Measure G in Del Mar, which would develop the southern buff, is failing with 55.9% against.

