Legislative Front-runners Lead Handily – Except in 76th Assembly District

In early returns, incumbents and political veterans began to establish commanding leads in state legislative races, with few surprises.

Tasha Boerner Horvath in the 76th District faced the stiffest competition. Boerner Horvath, with 51.9% of the vote, held a narrow lead over Melanie Burkholder, who trailed her with 48.1%.

In the 77th District, centrist Brian Maienschein, who switched from the Republican to the Democratic party, held nearly an eight-point advantage over Republican challenger June Cutter, an attorney and small business owner.

He received 53.95 of the vote to her 46%.

In the the 78th District, San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward, with 57.8% of the vote, led Sarah Davis by more than 30 points.

Democratic Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez in the 80th District has been criticized for her Assembly Bill 5, which seeks to turn most independent contractors into shift employees. She was easily turning away a Republican challenge – John Vogel received 22.3% of the vote to her 65%..

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, running for re-election in the 75th District, faces only token Democratic opposition. Incumbents Randy Voepel in the 71st District and Shirley Weber in the 79th District have only limited opposition as well.

State Sen. Toni Atkins, who serves as Senate president pro tem, ran for re-election in the 39th District unopposed.

– Staff reports

