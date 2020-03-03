Candidates Hold Narrow Leads in San Diego City Council Early Returns

Joe LaCava
Community leader Joe LaCava grabbed an early lead in the District 1 San Diego City Council race. Photo by Chris Stone.

Early results show solid leads in the contests for five seats on the San Diego City Council. Four council members are termed out and one is seeking a federal office, so a large number of new faces are vying for traction in the primary. Tuesday’s top two vote-getters will move on to the November general election.

District 1

In District 1, where Barbara Bry is termed out and running for Mayor, community member Joe LaCava was off to an early lead taking 25.8% of the early vote. Aaron Brennan, a firefighter and Navy reservist, was in second with 17.4%, and attorney Will Moore followed with 14.7%.

District 3

In District 3, where Chris Ward is termed out and running for the state Assembly, nonprofit leader Stephen Whitburn is out in front in early results with 28.5% of the early vote, and Toni Duran, district representative for state Sen. Toni Atkins, is following not too far behind with 22.8% in early returns.

District 5

Deputy City Attorney Marni von Wilpert and Joe Leventhal, an attorney and small business owner, are running neck-and-neck in early returns, with 39.5% of the early vote and 37.7%, respectively. Mark Kersey is termed out.

District 7

In District 7, where Scott Sherman is termed out and, like Barbra Bry, running for mayor, Raul Campillo, a deputy city attorney, and restaurant owner Noli Zosa have taken early leads in the District 7 race replace Scott Sherman, who is termed-out and running for mayor. Campillo has grabbed 35.1% of the early vote, and Zosa follows with 29.9%.

District 9

In District 9, where Georgette Gómez is vacating her seat to run for Congress, her former policy advisor, Kelvin Barrios, jumped to an early lead with 29.5% of the early vote. Community college trustee Sean Elo was following, with 21.6%.

