Democrats Jacobs, Gomez Hold Early Lead in Bid to Replace CA53 Susan Davis

Sara Jacobs (left) and Georgette Gomez
Democratic rivals Sara Jacobs (left) and Georgette Gomez were headed to a November runoff in early returns. File photos

Riding her huge self-funding advantage, Sara Jacobs on Tuesday night held a commanding lead for a seat in Congress, with another Democrat in second.

With early votes counted, Jacobs led with 29.6% — ahead of San Diego Councilwoman Georgette Gómez trailing with 17.6%. Republican Chris Stoddard had 13.5% in the Democrat-packed field in hopes of succeeding 10-term Rep. Susan Davis, who retires at the end of her term in January.

But Gómez made uncredited mailers an issue when she filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission over what she considered a Jacobs effort to boost Stoddard’s prospects.

Jacobs, a 31-year-old granddaughter of Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs, raised $2 million and spent $1.8 million as of mid-February — with $1.55 million her own money. That was well ahead of $658,000 raised by Gomez, endorsed by the state Democratic Party.

Map showing the 53rd Congressional District.
Former Marine Janessa Goldbeck, one of 11 Democrats on the ballot, had raised $250,000 but also netted the surprise endorsement of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Goldbeck also targeted Jacobs, saying at a recent debate: “We need more democracy in this country, not more oligarchy.””

Jacobs has said 75% of her contributions were $100 or less. Noting her work in the Obama administration, she said she supported campaign finance reform and the need to “urgently pass” a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United.

Nurse Famela Ramos, one of three Republicans in the race, had raised nearly $50,000. The GOP’s Stoddard — runner-up in a single poll last month — reported no donations.

None of the Republicans, including Michael Patrick Oristian, received an endorsement from the county Republican Party in a race with a 2-to-1 Democratic registration advantage.

The other Democrats included two who entered the race before Davis pulled out — Navy veteran and small businessman Jose Caballero, a Bernie Sanders progressive — and Joaquín Vázquez, an Obama administration policy adviser and former community organizer.

