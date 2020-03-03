Measure C for Convention Center, Homeless Projects Leading in Early Returns

Share This Article:

San Diego voters Tuesday were favoring a proposed hotel tax increase that supporters say would fund an expansion of the convention center, road improvements and homelessness projects.

The measure required a two-thirds majority (66.7%) to pass, and early voting had it favored by 63.48% with 36.5% rejecting the package.

Backers of Measure C said the proposal was driven by three major factors they think are diminishing San Diego as a world-class tourist destination — a homelessness crisis, city streets riddled with potholes and inadequate convention and tourist facilities.

If passed, Measure C would increase overnight lodging taxes by 1.25% to 3.25% depending on the lodging’s proximity to the San Diego Convention Center. If the measure fails, the current hotel tax of 10.5% would remain intact.

Over the course of its 42-year life, the measure was projected to raise $3.8 billion to expand the convention center, $2 billion for homeless services and $600 million for road repairs. The actual money raised would initially be split between the convention center and homeless efforts, 59% to 41%. In fiscal 2025, the split would change to 59% for the center, 31% to homelessness and street repairs getting 10%.

Proponents of the measure say it would be an easy way to raise revenue without burdening San Diego’s residents. They say the measure will generate $147 million over the first five years for homeless services, allow the city to repair more than 150 miles of streets on average every year and create 7,000 jobs by modernizing and expanding the convention center.

The text of the measure stresses that homelessness is the biggest issue it hopes to address, citing the 2016 Hepatitis A outbreak — among other items — as a reason homelessness needs to be a focus.

“San Diego’s homeless crisis is certainly a humanitarian crisis,” the text of the measure reads. “But it is also a public health threat, a public safety issue, and an economic issue all of which detrimentally effects our status as a world class destination city.”

Homelessness organizations such as PATH, Serving Seniors and Father Joe’s Villages all supported the measure.

Opponents of the measure cited the vague language of the text as not having any specific fixes. Taxpayer advocates and some homelessness groups opposed the open-ended measure.

Activist Michael McConnell wrote in an op-ed for The San Diego Union Tribune that the entire direction of the measure was misguided.

“It is simply an attempt to use the moral imperative of the homelessness crisis to create an expensive bait-and-switch tax measure with absolutely no guarantee the money will be spent in the way voters are being led to believe,” he wrote. “It is clear Measure C is full of loopholes and uncertainty, offering no guarantee the money will be spent as intended and potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars in bonds.”

He said the convention center was the real crux of the measure, with vague notions of solving homelessness tacked on to garner sympathetic voter support.

The measure calls for a citizens overview panel and a yearly audit to make sure money is appropriated correctly.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

