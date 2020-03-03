Incumbent Gaspar Below 50%, Hueso, Anderson Leading in Supervisor Races

Share This Article:

While a host of challengers battled it out Tuesday to fill the seats of two termed-out members of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, incumbent Supervisor Kristin Gaspar fell below the 50% threshold in her bid for another four-year term.

The election could lead to a major political shift on the board, which had been long dominated by Republicans until the 2018 election of Nathan Fletcher, who represents District 4.

Gaspar, a Republican, was first elected in 2016 to represent District 3, which comprises coastal areas from San Diego to Encinitas, as well as the Interstate 15 corridor.

She held an early lead with 46.8% of votes, but her two Democratic opponents had a combined total of more than 50%. Terra Lawson-Remer, an economist who served in the Obama administration, had 29.2%, while Olga Diaz, a former Escondido city councilwoman, was at 24.1%.

In the race to replace Dianne Jacob, a Republican who has represented a good portion of the East County for 27 years in District 2, Joel Anderson, a former state assemblyman and senator was leading with 37.5% of the vote. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus had 33.1%, while Kenya Taylor, a marriage and family therapist, trailed those two with 22.9%.

In District 1 in the South Bay, where Greg Cox, a Republican, is termed out after 25 years, all of the candidates are Democrats. State Sen. Ben Hueso grabbed a large early lead in the race to replace him, with 30.7% of the vote. San Diego Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos followed with 17.0%, while Nora Vargas, president of the Southwestern Community College governing board, had 15.6%.

The two candidates receiving the most votes in each race will advance to the November general election.

Updated at 12:35 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with between 35% and 48% of precincts reporting

— From Staff and Wire Reports

