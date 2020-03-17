Flynn, in Milestone for San Diego State Hoops, Named 1st Team All-American

Share This Article:

San Diego State junior guard Malachi Flynn earned a top All-American honor Monday, a first for the program.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Flynn received SDSU’s only Division I first-team All-American designation by Sports Illustrated.

It’s the first time this has happened in Aztec men’s basketball’s Division I era, beginning in the 1970 season.

In addition, USA Today Sports, CBS Sports and the Sporting News bestowed second-team honors on Flynn.

Flynn, among those in contention for the Citizen Naismith Trophy and John R. Wooden Award, was set to take the national stage this week.

His 30-2 team, though, eager for March Madness, saw their season end all too soon. Officials canceled the NCAA Tournament as the threat of the coronavirus became all too clear.

The native of Tacoma, Wash. finished the regular season averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

He shot 44.7% from the floor, 37.2% from long range and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

In league games, his scoring average went up to 18.9 points on 45.3% shooting and 91.7% from the line. He started all 32 games this season, scoring in double figures 31 times.

Nationally, Flynn finished the year at No. 14 in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.86:1). He ranked in the top 50 in assists (163) and free-throw percentage.

In the team’s regular season finale, an 83-76 win at Nevada, Flynn scored 36. That’s the most by an Aztec player since Brandon Heath’s 37 against UNLV in 2005.

He also earned two Mountain West Player of the Week honors this season, and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association added him to their All-District IX team.

He earned MVP honors at both the Continental Tires Las Vegas Invitational and the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. In separate votes by the league’s coaches and media members, they named Flynn the Mountain West Player of the Year.

– Staff reports

Flynn, in Milestone for San Diego State Hoops, Named 1st Team All-American was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: