SDSU Drops Notch to No. 6 in National Polls After Loss in Mountain West Tourney

San Diego State fell to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Monday after seven weeks in the top 5.

The Aztecs, who won the regular season Mountain West title, lost to Utah State Saturday in the conference tournament championship game.

It was SDSU’s second loss in a season in which they went undefeated through Feb. 22.

Utah State secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament as a result of the victory. San Diego State must await word on Sunday, when the NCAA reveals the brackets for the tournament, which begins March 19.

Experts have predicted that the Aztecs could be a No. 1 seed in the tournament, but observers questioned over the weekend if the latest loss could cause them to slip to a No. 2 slot.

According to USA Today, “SDSU isn’t exactly peaking heading into March Madness — despite its phenomenal year overall.”

SDSU has a 30-2 record. They are also ranked No.6 in the Coaches Poll. Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton took the top 3 spots in both polls.

In other news, Malachi Flynn, the Mountain West Player of the Year, and coach Brian Dutcher, the conference Coach of the Year, made the list of semi-finalists for prominent college basketball honors.

Flynn is one of the 10 semifinalists for the Citizen Naismith Trophy. The field will be narrowed to four March 17. He also is among the 15 players on the national ballot for the John Wooden Award – voting for the Award begins March 16.

Dutcher will be considered for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award. This field also will be narrowed to four finalists.

– Staff reports

