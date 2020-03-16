California Legislature Makes Up to $1 Billion Available for Coronavirus Relief

Share This Article:

The California Senate approved up to $1 billion in measures Monday to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the state before adjourning indefinitely.

The measures approved were Senate Bills 89, 117 and 86. The first authorizes leasing and activating two hospitals and acquiring necessary equipment, the second will purchase health supplies for schools, and the last allows remote participation by Senators amid the pandemic.

“Today the Senate provided up to $1 billion for lifesaving care and COVID-19 prevention efforts,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Toni Atkins of San Diego. “We also set a good example by shifting Senate activity from legislative work in the Capitol to allow us to follow public health directives while still working for the people of California.”

“We are prepared to return to the Capitol at a moment’s notice to take any urgent action necessary as we do our part to help flatten the COVID-19 curve,” she said.

The measures achieved bipartisan support in the Legislature.

“This is a first step, but Senate Republicans are also committed to addressing the other negative effects of COVID-19 on businesses, employees, and independent contractors,” said Republican leader Sen. Shannon Grove of Bakersfield.

