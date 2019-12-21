SDSU Romps Over Utah in Hall of Fame Classic, Improves to 12-0 on Season

Share This Article:

San Diego State remained unbeaten Saturday as the Aztecs beat Utah 80-52 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

SDSU jumped out to a 15-2 lead to begin the game, and extended it to 29-19 at the half.

They took over in the second half, though, leaving the Utes trailing by as many as 30. Utah scored no field goals over a more than three-minute stretch as the clock wound down.

With the win, the Aztecs improve to 12-0. The Utes fall to 9-3.

Malachi Flynn led the team with 16 points, while Nathan Mensah and Yanni Wetzell had 14 points each. Flynn added eight assists and Wetzell six rebounds. On defense, the Aztecs held the Utes to 31% shooting.

SDSU ranks at No. 20 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and national Coaches Poll.

San Diego State is currently one of four unbeaten teams. In addition to the Aztecs, the list includes Auburn, which beat North Carolina State Thursday, Duquesne, which defeated Austin Peay Saturday and Liberty, victors over Towson Friday.

San Diego State also finds itself ranked among the top teams in the nation in several categories, including fifth in scoring margin (+20.1), eighth in scoring defense (56.6) and ninth in three-point defense (25.8).

SDSU’s game led the Hall of Fame Classic, with USC against LSU to follow.

The Aztecs next play Cal Poly at home at 4 p.m. Dec. 28.

– Staff reports

