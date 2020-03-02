SDSU’s Flynn Named MW Player of Year; Dutcher Claims Coach Honors

Share This Article:

San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn had a very good Monday.

He found himself named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and its Newcomer of the Year. He also became one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Flynn, a transfer from Washington State, lead the Aztecs to a 28-1 record, tops among NCAA Division I teams. The 6-foot, 1-inch junior averaged a team-high 17.6 points and 5.1 assists per game

Coach Brian Dutcher also felt the love, as the unanimous choice for conference Coach of the Year.

Congrats to @malachi_flynn3 on being named a Top 5️⃣ finalist for the Bob Cousy Award for the top men's point guard!@Aztec_MBB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/sWyzUyZsbH — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 3, 2020

The lone Aztec to receive first-team honors, Flynn solidified his case Saturday. He scored 36 points against Nevada, which also led to him being named conference Player of the Week.

Junior forward Matt Mitchell made the all-conference second team and senior forward Yanni Wetzel, the third team.

Senior guard KJ Feagin received an honorable mention.

Media members who cover the league on a regular basis voted to determine the honorees.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel set the watch list of 20 players for the Cousy Award in October. The panel narrowed the field to 10 in early February.

Devon Dotson of Kansas, Markus Howard of Marquette, Tre Jones of Duke and Payton Pritchard of Oregon join Flynn as finalists.

The winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fan voting begins March 13.

San Diego State, which remained at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, resumes play Thursday as the top seed in the Mountain West conference tournament.

Here's a look, from Reno, at the lead-up to stop No. 29 of the 2019-20 SDSU Lock-Up Tour. Dutch will mention it, but wherever we went on the road, the home fans went home sorry and last night was no different. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/G7oSiwOCY2 — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 2, 2020

– City News Service and staff reports

