Perhaps the best Aztecs men’s basketball team in history won’t realize its biggest ambition: a run for an NCAA title.

San Diego State University will finish its season with a 30-2 record after the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships Thursday, citing concerns about coronavirus.

SDSU won the first 26 games of the season and was the last undefeated team in Division I. The sixth-ranked Aztecs will tie Gonzaga and Dayton for the fewest losses in the country.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.

Junior guard Malachi Flynn was on the shortlist for multiple national basketball awards, including the John R. Wooden Award, which honors the most outstanding player in Division I men’s basketball.

A bummer for a truly special group of SDSU #Aztecs. What a blast this season was. pic.twitter.com/KJm0oj6fC7 — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) March 12, 2020

The NCAA’s cancellation follows an announcement Thursday morning by SDSU that it was suspending all spring sports Thursday.

The Mountain West Conference will also suspend spring sports.

All team activities, including games, tournaments and practices are suspended for this weekend and SDSU officials say they will continue to monitor the situation.

“At this time, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the SDSU community. However, out of an abundance of caution, these preventive measures are being taken to ensure the wellbeing of the campus and regional community.

“With the health, safety and wellbeing of the entire San Diego State community, as well as the broader San Diego region as the top priority, the athletic department will continue to work with the university, as well as NCAA and local health officials to ensure that best practices are being followed and if additional precautions are advised,” the department said in a statement.

SDSU announced Tuesday that it will begin transitioning all classes to virtual instruction by April 6 due to fears of the coronavirus spreading. UC San Diego announced Monday it will move all lecture and discussion courses online starting March 25.

Two sports questions San Diegans will always wonder now:

Would Tony Gwynn have batted .400 in 1994?

Would @Aztec_MBB team have won 2020 NCAA men's basketball national championship?

We'll never know, but I know Aztecs fans believe they would win. https://t.co/1QBLX4U3mM — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) March 12, 2020

SDSU will make decisions regarding hosting events on a case-by-case basis, while UCSD advised that events expected to have more than 100 people will be canceled, and any campus tours or other events that bring visitors to campus will be canceled for groups of more than 15 people.

Athletic events on the UCSD campus will continue as scheduled, but spectators will not be permitted, according to UCSD.

As updated information becomes available, it will be listed on GoAztecs.com, and changes to scheduled events can be found on the individual team schedule page at that website. Go to SDSU’s coronavirus site for additional information and updates: SDSU.edu/COVID19.

Seeing an opening for positivity, SDSU fan Kyle Parcell tweeted: “I’m going to go ahead and say we are the champs until told otherwise…SDSU Aztecs are your 2020 National Champs!!!”

I’m going to go ahead and say we are the champs until told otherwise… SDSU Aztecs are your 2020 National Champs!!! BOOK THE PARADE! pic.twitter.com/g6YlEvae7N — Kyle Parcell (@KyleParcell) March 12, 2020

— City News Service

