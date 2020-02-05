Aztec Malachi Flynn Among Candidates for 2 Top College Basketball Honors

Share This Article:

San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, who leads the only undefeated team in the nation, is among the top names in college basketball being considered for two prestigious honors.

He made the late-season top-20 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, which honors the best performer in Division I play. He also is among the finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Flynn, the only finalist for the Cousy award who is not a member of a basketball power conference, leads the Aztecs in points per game, 16.5, and assists per game, 5.1. He also tops the team in total assists, 117, steals, 41, field goals, 124, three-pointers, 50, and free throws, 81.

He ranks first in the Mountain West conference in assists and steals. He’s third in free throw percentage, 83.5 percent and sixth in scoring.

Nationally, based on games through Saturday, Flynn ranks in the top 100 in assist-to-turnover ratio, assists, steals, free throw percentage and points.

Players on the Wooden watch list are eligible for the 15 spots on the national ballot, to be announced in March. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament.

The watch list for the award that bears Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic guard Bob Cousy’s name was narrowed to 10 finalists by a national committee. The field will be further narrowed to five in March, with the winner to be named in April.

For the first time, fans will be able to vote for the Cousy award online, beginning Friday. The top five winners of that vote will get an additional vote to move to the next round.

