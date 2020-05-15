San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, May 15

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Toni Atkins and Gavin Newsom in face masks
California Senate President Toni Atkins of San diego with Gov. Gavin Newsom at a budget meeting in Sacramento. Courtesy of the governor’s office

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

There have been 5,523 cases and 208 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

Across California there have been 74,936 cases and 3,108 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 1,439,434 cases and 87,204 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

San Diego County public health officials reported 132 new cases of coronavirus and eight more deaths as testing set another record.

The Air Force’s famous Thunderbirds honored frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over San Diego and Los Angeles.

San Diego-based Sorrento Therapeutics announced that an antibody it is developing has shown an ability to block coronavirus infection of healthy cells in the laboratory.

A Chula Vista church’s request to hold in-person services during the pandemic was denied by a San Diego federal judge, who rejected the church’s argument that the state’s reopening plan is dismissive of the religious rights of Californians.

Five sailors aboard the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 a second time and have since been removed from the ship.

Reports of larceny, assault and domestic violence have decreased 20% overall in San Diego County in the past two months amid stay-at-home orders brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Diego-based hospital ship USNS Mercy began the trip back to its homeport following nearly two months in Los Angeles, where it served as a relief valve while Southland medical centers coped with the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, announced Friday he has created a coalition designed to create an economic recovery blueprint for San Diego after COVID-19.

After a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamul Casino will have a soft reopening on May 18, 2020 for club members and a full reopening on May 21, 2020. The casino said it is following CDC guidelines and will require face coverings and temperature screenings of all guests and employees.

The organizing team behind San Diego’s Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival announced they have canceled the 2020 event, originally scheduled for November, in light of ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, May 15 was last modified: May 15th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss