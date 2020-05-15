San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, May 15

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

• There have been 5,523 cases and 208 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 74,936 cases and 3,108 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,439,434 cases and 87,204 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County public health officials reported 132 new cases of coronavirus and eight more deaths as testing set another record.

• The Air Force’s famous Thunderbirds honored frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over San Diego and Los Angeles.

• San Diego-based Sorrento Therapeutics announced that an antibody it is developing has shown an ability to block coronavirus infection of healthy cells in the laboratory.

• A Chula Vista church’s request to hold in-person services during the pandemic was denied by a San Diego federal judge, who rejected the church’s argument that the state’s reopening plan is dismissive of the religious rights of Californians.

• Five sailors aboard the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 a second time and have since been removed from the ship.

• Reports of larceny, assault and domestic violence have decreased 20% overall in San Diego County in the past two months amid stay-at-home orders brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

• The San Diego-based hospital ship USNS Mercy began the trip back to its homeport following nearly two months in Los Angeles, where it served as a relief valve while Southland medical centers coped with the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic.

• Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, announced Friday he has created a coalition designed to create an economic recovery blueprint for San Diego after COVID-19.

• After a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamul Casino will have a soft reopening on May 18, 2020 for club members and a full reopening on May 21, 2020. The casino said it is following CDC guidelines and will require face coverings and temperature screenings of all guests and employees.

• The organizing team behind San Diego’s Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival announced they have canceled the 2020 event, originally scheduled for November, in light of ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

