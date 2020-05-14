San Diego Weekend Guide: May 15-17 – Purple & Paisley

Share This Article:

Musicians have stepped up their game throughout our stay-at-home spring. They’ve jumped on social media for impromptu performances and joined one-on-one career retrospectives that have gained a major following.

You have four chances to enjoy big-time artists, past and present online this weekend. Just think of YouTube as your go-to. You also may jump in locally for 24-hours of virtual performances by San Diego artists.

Prince, the late great Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, became a superstar with the release of his landmark Purple Rain. His live shows are legendary, and his estate is offering up a 1985 show from the album’s tour on YouTube through Sunday. Fans also can support COVID-19 relief while watching, with Google matching and doubling donations up to $5 million.

“In the House” new from the increasingly necessary Houseparty app, begins Friday. See more than 40 stars at home on the app through Sunday. Who’s on tap? Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg and John Legend for starters. They might cook for you or sing for you or dance with you, who knows? Tune in to find out.

Country stars Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum had been set to start tours this month. Fans, including the ones holding tickets, can turn to YouTube instead at 6 p.m. Friday. That’s when they take part in BudLight’s “Seltzer Sessions” on the brand’s YouTube channel. Both have new singles to promote: Paisley’s “No I in Beer” and Lady Antebellum’s “Champagne Night.”

Prince and the Revolution: Live, a historic concert captured at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY is live NOW! Watch with us: https://t.co/fe2mEJMFS3 The concert was recorded on March 30, 1985, and showcases Prince and The Revolution at the peak of their Purple Rain Tour. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/SsZlrjzuER — The Revolution (@therevolution) May 15, 2020

Verzuz, the brainchild of mega-producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, matches 90s-00s hiphop and R&B stars on Instagram to go mano a mano with their best hits. The friendly competition birthed major memes last month when Teddy Riley’s audio problems scuttled a scheduled appearance with Babyface. This weekend’s event queues up rappers Ludacris and Nelly at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Locally, theater fans may be familiar with actor and Tony winner Bill Irwin’s stage and TV work. The Old Globe presents “In-Zoom,” a 10-minute comedy he created which premiered online Thursday. Catch up to it through midnight Saturday on the theater’s YouTube channel.

Beginning at noon Saturday, Vanguard Culture offers what they bill as “24 hours of creativity and giving,” as they go online with a variety of performances and presentations. For a $10 donation, viewers get access to more, including work by dancer Pita Zapot, and performers Malu and Brendan Nguyen. Proceeds support San Diego creatives.

– Staff reports

