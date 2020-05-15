Video: Air Force Thunderbirds Thrill Hospital Staff in La Mesa Flyover

Share This Article:

The Air Force’s famous Thunderbirds honored frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers Friday with formation flights over San Diego and Los Angeles.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Sharp Grossmont Hospital staff gathered again on a parking garage to view the formation, which flew in from the south and then circled back to pass by to the east.

“It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, commander of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron. “We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight against COVID-19.”

A formation of six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons conducted the flyovers as a salute to health care workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents along the flight path cheered the sight of a half-dozen high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation.

Story continues below

Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers await arrival of U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ flyover. Photo by Chris Stone Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers await arrival of U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ flyover. Photo by Chris Stone U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds approach Sharp Grossmont Hospital in formation. Photo by Chris Stone Atop a parking garage at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, healthcare workers cheer U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during flyover just after noon. Photo by Chris Stone U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pass over Sharp Grossmont Hospital in formation — but not at highest speed. Photo by Chris Stone Atop a parking garage at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, healthcare workers cheer U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during flyover just after noon. Photo by Chris Stone Sharp Grossmont Hospital worker reacts to video she took of U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ flyover. Photo by Chris Stone Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers pose for team shot after U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds passed after noon. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego flyover began about noon, with the Thunderbirds flying north from Chula Vista, then circling over downtown San Diego, then looping over National City, Santee, El Cajon and La Mesa before moving north generally over Interstate 5.

The squadron circled over Carlsbad before moving east to circle over Escondido, then head north to Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

The Air Force encouraged people who take photos to tag them on social media as #AmericaStrong and #Thunderbirds.

— City News Service

Video: Air Force Thunderbirds Thrill Hospital Staff in La Mesa Flyover was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: