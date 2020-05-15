Assemblyman Todd Gloria Creates Coalition to Get County `Back to Work’

Share This Article:

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, announced Friday he has created a coalition designed to create an economic recovery blueprint for San Diego after COVID-19.

The task force, dubbed “Back to Work SD,” is a group of elected officials, industry leaders and community members.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, and Paola Avila, vice president for international business affairs at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, will serve as the task force’s co-chairs.

The coalition includes California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, San Diego Unified School Board Member Richard Barrera and representatives from UC San Diego, the San Diego Economic Development Corporation, San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, Circulate San Diego and dozens of others.

Gloria, a former San Diego city councilman and current candidate for mayor, used the announcement to campaign, saying the coalition showcased his leadership.

“The next mayor has to have a real plan and productive relationships with local leaders, experts and community members in order to get San Diegans back to work and kick start our local economy. Rebuilding and moving forward requires us to come together and that’s what Back to Work SD is about,” Gloria said. “While public health guidelines must dictate the timing of this process and the full opening of San Diego’s economy is still some time away, we have to start preparing now.”

In the coming weeks, the task force will convene to discuss concrete strategies and policies to rebuild San Diego’s local economy, create jobs and return San Diegans to work. The group intends to publish a formal blueprint within the next few months.

–City News Service

