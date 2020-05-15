CSU San Marcos Celebrates Class of 2020 ‘Graduates on Parade’

Share This Article:

Cal State San Marcos faculty and staff lined up along a parade route Friday to cheer on the Class of 2020 during “Graduates on Parade,” a special celebration honoring students whose commencement has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event isn’t intended to replace a formal commencement, school officials said, which will be held when public health conditions are deemed safe. Meantime, “Graduates on Parade” filled a longing to recognize student achievements and to be acknowledged.

Graduates and family members from the same household took to the cars at 9 a.m. Friday for a private celebration the wound around the San Marco university’s campus as faculty and staff saluted their accomplishments. In true parade style, cars were decorated, the graduates were dressed up in caps and gowns, and everyone found a way to express themselves – even from six feet apart.

To comply with the county’s health orders, all participants remained in their cars during the event and administrators wore face coverings and practiced social distancing.

The university also livestreamed the event for those who couldn’t take part.

— Staff report

