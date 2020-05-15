South Bay Church Loses Court Bid to Immediately Hold In-Person Services

By Ken Stone

A San Diego federal judge on Friday denied an effort by a Chula Vista church to immediately resume in-person worship services.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant heard arguments from church lawyers and attorneys for the state and county in rejecting a request for a temporary restraining order, or TRO, to allow services at South Bay Pentecostal Church.

Paul Janno, representing the church, argued in a court teleconference that the church would abide by all CDC guidelines and deserved to be classified as other businesses that have been allowed to open.

But the judge didn’t see the state’s reopening orders as unfair to the church. She rejected arguments based on other court precedents allowing in-person services.

“This virus poses a serious health risk,” Bashant said at the end of a 45-minute hearing. “California seems to be doing a pretty good job of controlling the spread.”

