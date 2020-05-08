San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, May 8

Sailors in face masks at North Island
Sailors practice social distancing as the USS Abraham Lincoln prepares to get underway from North Island on Thursday. Navy photo

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 8.

There have been 4,662 cases and 169 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

Across California there have been 60,614 cases and 2,504 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 1,279,546 cases and 76,706 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

San Diego County public health officials reported a record 233 new coronavirus cases and four deaths as testing reached a new high.

Retail stores can reopen for curbside service provided they meet San Diego County’s guidelines, but shopping malls, dine-in restaurants, museums and offices will remain closed until the next phase of California’s emergence from the restrictions stemming from the pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order requiring every registered voter to be sent a mail ballot in case the pandemic continues into November.

The Port of San Diego announced the “Big Bay Boom,” San Diego’s longtime Fourth of July tradition, has been canceled because of event restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Chula Vista church, its senior pastor and a Carmel Valley rabbi sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and local officials for not including churches and other places of worship among the state’s Stage 2 sectors cleared for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Encinitas will reopen several beach access stairways Saturday morning, but a facial covering will be mandatory when using the narrow staircases.

