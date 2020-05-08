San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, May 8

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 8.

• There have been 4,662 cases and 169 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 60,614 cases and 2,504 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,279,546 cases and 76,706 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County public health officials reported a record 233 new coronavirus cases and four deaths as testing reached a new high.

• Retail stores can reopen for curbside service provided they meet San Diego County’s guidelines, but shopping malls, dine-in restaurants, museums and offices will remain closed until the next phase of California’s emergence from the restrictions stemming from the pandemic.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order requiring every registered voter to be sent a mail ballot in case the pandemic continues into November.

• The Port of San Diego announced the “Big Bay Boom,” San Diego’s longtime Fourth of July tradition, has been canceled because of event restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

• A Chula Vista church, its senior pastor and a Carmel Valley rabbi sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and local officials for not including churches and other places of worship among the state’s Stage 2 sectors cleared for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The city of Encinitas will reopen several beach access stairways Saturday morning, but a facial covering will be mandatory when using the narrow staircases.

