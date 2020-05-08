Big Bay Boom Canceled Due to Event Restrictions During COVID-19 Pandemic

Share This Article:

The Port of San Diego announced Friday the “Big Bay Boom,” San Diego’s longtime Fourth of July tradition, has been canceled because of event restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision by the Port of San Diego, the title sponsor, and event producer Sandy Purdon was made in alignment with California’s stay-at-home order prohibiting large events and gatherings indefinitely.

“Half a million people look forward to the Big Bay Boom each year, and it’s big business for our San Diego Bay waterfront tenants. Ultimately, public health is most important, and we must follow state public health directives which say large public are not allowed and aren’t likely to be allowed for some time,” said Port of San Diego CEO Randa Coniglio. “We look forward to the return of this celebratory and captivating event in 2021.”

However, the event organizers said they plan to “go virtual” by producing a television special that will air on July 4 on Fox5 in San Diego and KTLA in Lost Angeles.

The special will feature Big Bay Boom fireworks from past years, along with other interviews and content, according to the Port of San Diego.

“More than 125,000 households throughout Southern California and Baja (California) watched the 2019 Big Bay Boom on television,” Purdon said. “This year, we’re focusing all our efforts on the TV special and plan to include even more content to celebrate our nation’s independence.”

Coronado and Imperial Beach have also canceled their 2020 Fourth of July celebrations.

On Wednesday, MainStreet Oceanside announced the cancellation of the 2020 Oceanside Independence Day Parade.

–City News Service

