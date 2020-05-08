San Diego County Reports Record 233 New Cases as Coronavirus Testing Ramps Up

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported a record 233 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Friday as testing reached a new high.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the new record of 3,572 tests reported in a single day — two-third of the county’s goal of 5,200 a day — is one reason for the jump in cases.

“This does appear to represent and reflect our continued effort to increase testing,” said Fletcher at the county’s daily media briefing.

He noted that while the number of new cases is high, the percentage remained in the 7% range.

So far the county has recorded 72,634 tests, 4,662 positive cases and 169 deaths.

The latest victims of the disease were three women and one man ranging in age from their late 50s to early 90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Officials announced the easing of more restrictions on recreation, allowing campgrounds and tennis courts to reopen for use by individual families. Golf carts will be permitted for use by single riders, and sporting equipment like boats, bicycles, kayaks and surfboards can be rented again.

But officials stressed that restrictions on gatherings remain in effect. Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s medical director of epidemiology, noted that one recent dinner party in a private home had spawned a cluster of cases.

“I don’t think that people should take the fact that we are doing a lot of things to loosen up our economy and to make things get back to normal as an indication that we should lower our guard against this virus,” he said.

